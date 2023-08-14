How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West?

Insights into whether Bianca Censori’s family feels good about her marriage to Kanye West has just been leaked.



Kanye West’s Marriage & Separation from Kim Kardashian:

Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian ended back in 2021, after the rapper and reality TV star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

The SKIMS founder even discussed her decision to leave Kanye in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and said, “He goes and moves to a different state every year,” but “I have to be together, so I can raise the kids, you know?” when asked about her parenting structure with Kanye.

At the time she also went as far as to wish her ex-partner well and said that he “deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming.”

Kanye West’s marriage with Bianca Censori:

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot back in January of 2023, and the news was brought to public domain by TMZ.

The couple allegedly had a very private wedding ceremony in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Despite the fact that the marriage was purely ceremonial, given the lack of a marriage license, Censori’s family was also in attendance.

Does Bianca Censori’s Family Approve of Kanye West Marriage?

Bianca Censori’s family has been vocal about the nuptials from day one, and were exited even during the wedding day, reportedly.

They gave their statement to the Herald Sun after news broke out.

Bianca’s sister Alyssia issued the statement, and was quoted saying, “It's very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

She also admitted that the rest of the family is equally “super happy” for the couple.

However, to date neither Bianca nor Kanye have spoken out about the timeline of their marriage, or issued any statement regarding the move.

What Kim Kardashian Thinks About Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori?

News about Kim’s reaction to the news, and her thoughts on the relationship in general was brought to light by an inside source close to Entertainment Tonight.

According to the source in question, Kim refuses to “pay any attention” to the news or the relationship.

This is due to the fact that she is way too “focused on the well-being of her children.”

However, that is not to say the kids haven’t met Ms Censori since Kim sees “nothing wrong with it.”

At the end of the day, “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it's fine.”

It is pertinent to mention that this report was not the original, because a source close to Page Six reported ‘hatred’ in the eyes of Kim for Bianca Censori.

At the time it was reported that “Kim hates her.”