Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are reportedly not interested in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s internal affairs, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told this to Fox News Digital amid claims Kate Middleton was making secret contact with Prince Harry to persuade him to end rift with the royal family.

The To Di For Daily podcast host claimed the future king and his wife Kate Middleton do not receive regular updates on Harry and Meghan.

“So Kate would not be aware of any difficulties Harry was having to advise him to ‘keep his chin up.’"

They are 'laser focused' on their goals for 2023 and are not distracted by the drama that seems to follow Meghan and Harry, she claimed and added “They have made it a point to distance themselves.”

The royal expert further claimed, "I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing."