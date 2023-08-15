 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are reportedly not interested in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s internal affairs, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told this to Fox News Digital amid claims Kate Middleton was making secret contact with Prince Harry to persuade him to end rift with the royal family.

The To Di For Daily podcast host claimed the future king and his wife Kate Middleton do not receive regular updates on Harry and Meghan.

“So Kate would not be aware of any difficulties Harry was having to advise him to ‘keep his chin up.’"

They are 'laser focused' on their goals for 2023 and are not distracted by the drama that seems to follow Meghan and Harry, she claimed and added “They have made it a point to distance themselves.”

The royal expert further claimed, "I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing."

More From Entertainment:

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'

Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'
Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’
Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video video

Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video

Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans

Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans
What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry? video

What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry?
Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert
Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller