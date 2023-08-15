Changes made on Meghan Markle page of Royal Family website

The British royal family has finally updated the information given on its official website about Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry.

Until a few days ago, the information about the Duchess of Sussex suggested that Meghan Markle's page was left unattended on purpose since the death of Queen Elizabeth.



Till early June Meghan's page on the website read, "They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

The Queen's name has finally been replaced with "Monarch" after the issue was raised in the media.

Harry's page has been properly updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth.