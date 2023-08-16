Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez shared a rare glimpse of her husband Ben Affleck singing as she wished him on his 51st birthday.



The Air director, who usually appears gloomy while out in public, could be seen having an amazing time while driving with J.Lo in the video shared on her Instagram.

In the reel, Affleck and Lopez sing Sam Cooke's 1960 love song (What A) Wonderful World while she manages to record the lovely moment between the couple.

Lopez also penned a sweet and short wish for Affleck in the caption of the video, writing, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

The pair donned matching casual white shirts in the video with Lopez going makeup free for the romantic ride with her husband.



Fans of the duo gushed over the couple, who got a second chance at love 17 years after they were forced to part ways because of media’s interference in their private lives.

“This is too cute. You glow when you're with him,” a fan told Lopez in the comment section before wishing Affleck, writing, “Happy birthday Ben!”

“You two are the reason why I believe in true love,” one fan gushed while another said, “Have a beautiful celebration in the Birthday of her husband Mrs Affleck. You two deserve a great day. [sic]”

“True love exists and the second chance too I love them [sic],” another fan of Lopez and Affleck commented with another writing, “You guys are couple goals.”

“Girl, you wifed him up right,” it added, “I love you Jenny, you’re my role model and so many other people’s role model. But here’s the thing tho…you make it look easy (we all know it’s not) #baddie.”

This comes after it was reported that Affleck and Lopez were going through some marital troubles before ringing in their first marriage anniversary in June.