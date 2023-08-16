Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas

Kourtney Kardashian dedicated quality time to her son, Reign Disick, on Tuesday, engaging in a movie outing together in Calabasas.

The 44-year-old mother-to-be opted for a casual attire, donning black lounge pants paired with a black Thrasher hooded sweatshirt.

Reign, aged 8 and one of her three children with former partner Scott Disick, sported a charcoal gray Star Wars graphic T-shirt.

Donning a glossy pair of black shades, Kardashian, who is currently married to musician Travis Barker, maintained a makeup-free look beneath the sunglasses. She guided her son by holding his hand as they left the cinema.

Her bob haircut was left untamed, allowing for an effortlessly disheveled appearance, and she chose to go without any jewelry. Completing her look, she stepped out in black sneakers featuring white laces and white soles.

Reign, the younger sibling of Mason Disick, 13, and Penelope Disick, 11, was dressed in sweat shorts adorned with vertical gray stripes. His choice of footwear included black ankle socks and tan-colored Yeezy slides.

Highlighting the young boy's long, naturally dark hair were blonde streaks accompanied by darker roots.

Kardashian's evident focus is on spending ample time with her older children before welcoming her third son into the family.

Recently, Kourtney was seen in Malibu alongside her daughter Penelope, sharing a hand-in-hand stroll.