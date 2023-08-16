 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas

Kourtney Kardashian dedicated quality time to her son, Reign Disick, on Tuesday, engaging in a movie outing together in Calabasas.

The 44-year-old mother-to-be opted for a casual attire, donning black lounge pants paired with a black Thrasher hooded sweatshirt.

Reign, aged 8 and one of her three children with former partner Scott Disick, sported a charcoal gray Star Wars graphic T-shirt.

Donning a glossy pair of black shades, Kardashian, who is currently married to musician Travis Barker, maintained a makeup-free look beneath the sunglasses. She guided her son by holding his hand as they left the cinema.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas

Her bob haircut was left untamed, allowing for an effortlessly disheveled appearance, and she chose to go without any jewelry. Completing her look, she stepped out in black sneakers featuring white laces and white soles.

Reign, the younger sibling of Mason Disick, 13, and Penelope Disick, 11, was dressed in sweat shorts adorned with vertical gray stripes. His choice of footwear included black ankle socks and tan-colored Yeezy slides.

Highlighting the young boy's long, naturally dark hair were blonde streaks accompanied by darker roots.

Kardashian's evident focus is on spending ample time with her older children before welcoming her third son into the family.

Recently, Kourtney was seen in Malibu alongside her daughter Penelope, sharing a hand-in-hand stroll.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez gets ‘uncomfortable’ when Ben Affleck meets ex Jennifer Garner? video

Jennifer Lopez gets ‘uncomfortable’ when Ben Affleck meets ex Jennifer Garner?
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb
Nick Jonas triumphs over on-stage stumble at TD Garden in Boston

Nick Jonas triumphs over on-stage stumble at TD Garden in Boston
Blac Chyna shares daughter's photo and intense workout regimen on Instagram

Blac Chyna shares daughter's photo and intense workout regimen on Instagram
Natalie Portman shines on gender equality panel amidst separation rumors

Natalie Portman shines on gender equality panel amidst separation rumors
Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Tristan Thompson showcases culinary skills on Instagram Story

Tristan Thompson showcases culinary skills on Instagram Story
King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet video

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet
Ed Sheeran awaits Taylor Swift's call for new

Ed Sheeran awaits Taylor Swift's call for new "End Game" version amidst tour talks