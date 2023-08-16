 
pakistan
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Interim PM Kakar completes consultations on cabinet

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

In this file photo taken on January 16, 2016, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar speaks during an interview with AFP in Quetta. — AFP
  • Retired diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani likely to be given MoFA.
  • Hafeez Sheikh, Raza Baqir not being considered for finance ministry.
  • Senator Sarfraz Bugti is likely to be given interior ministry.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has completed consultations regarding his cabinet members whereas an announcement in this regard is expected today, sources told Geo News Wednesday.

The sources confided to Geo News that retired diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani is likely to be made foreign minister whereas defense analyst Syed Muhammad Ali is being considered for the information ministry.

It was further revealed that prominent banker Sultan Ali Allana was earlier tipped for the caretaker finance minister, however, due to his dual citizenship, two other names were now under consideration for the post.

According to the sources, the names of former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and former State Bank Governor Raza Baqir were not being considered for the caretaker FinMin.

Furthermore, the name of Senator Sarfraz Bugti was likely to be finalised for caretaker interior minister reason being him previously holding the portfolio of minister of home and tribal affairs of Balochistan.

Sources revealed that the chosen interim cabinet members would take oath tomorrow.

It was earlier reported that the interim PM would retain three senior aides of his predecessor Shehbaz Sharif whereas no federal secretary would be changed forthwith.

Sources told The News on Monday that Principal Secretary to Prime Minister (PSPM) Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, former advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and joint secretary Mohib Ali had been retained by the interim PM.

Shah would continue as PSPM till October this year after which he would be moved to the World Bank where he would serve as its group executive director of Pakistan for four years.

Furthermore, Cheema is likely to be assigned a post equal to a federal minister, the sources said, whereas Press Secretary to PM Abdul Akbar would also be among the officers who would continue in office.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Arshad Muneer Khan, who has been promoted to grade-21, would be posted as principal information officer (PIO).

Military Secretary (MS) to Prime Minister Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz would also continue to perform his duties in his current administrative post.

