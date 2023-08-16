Prince Harry likely to attend King Charles birthday celebrations with son Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could attend King Charles 75th birthday without his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert and author Angela Levin has claimed that Prince Harry could attend his father King Charles birthday celebrations with his son Prince Archie on November 14.

However, Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet are not expected to attend.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Angela said it is likely that the royal couple would get an invite, along with their children.

But, the royal expert speculated that what actually might happen was that the Duke would go and possibly take Archie with him.

Angela said, “He (Harry) could go on his own and bring Archie with him.”

“He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.”

The publication also reported King Charles also wants to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet on his 75th birthday, which falls on 14th November.