Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning another revenge on her ex-husband Brad Pitt by keeping their kids away from him.

According to a report published by Heat Magazine, the Maleficent star is planning to move to U.S. so that it would become harder for the Fight Club alum to meet his children.

New reports in the exes’ seven-year separation battle claim that Jolie will likely retain primary custody of the three kids under 18 with Pitt having visitation rights.

But she is going to make it difficult for the hunk to spend time with his kids, Shiloh, 17, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, who have yet to turn 18.

The report also claimed that Pitt and Jolie, who are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, have finalized their divorce, however, they are yet to confirm this revelation.

Sharing insight into Jolie’s plans to move to New York, the insider said, “Angelina is very excited about moving to New York. She’s been wanting out of LA for an extremely long time.”

“The icing on the cake is that Brad hates it there,” the source revealed, adding, “Angelina is fully committed to staying in the fight with Brad for as long as it takes.”

“She is not backing down and the people who know her best say the increased amount of time she is spending in New York is part of the strategy, mainly because Brad doesn’t like to go to New York and finds it a terribly inconvenient city to get anything done in.

The source added, “She is signalling to everybody that she’s willing to grit her teeth and keep paying her legal fees until this is all resolved in a way that is satisfying to her, even as she puts more distance between Brad and the kids.”

