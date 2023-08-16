Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show

Lionel Richie cancelled his Saturday show an hour after it was scheduled to begin

Lionel Richie issued an apology on Monday for the cancellation of his previous performance, which he called off one hour after it was scheduled to begin.

The acclaimed singer explained that he was unable to proceed with the show in New York City on Saturday due to "severe weather" conditions.

"I tried to bribe the pilot," Richie joked on Monday.

The highly anticipated performance was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night, featuring a joint performance with Earth, Wind & Fire.

In his apology on Monday, the All Night Long singer joked: "I tried to bribe the pilot and the pilot said, 'I do want to see my wife tomorrow.'"

"So tonight, we are going to make up for that," he added. "I apologize a thousand times."

Richie’s cancellation announcement faced major backlash from fans who had already shown up for the show.

"Thank you so much for announcing this an hour after the show was supposed to start," one angry fan wrote.

Another wrote: "You've lost a fan. Personally I think you're full of it. How does a performer not be in the area that they contracted for by show time?"

A third disappointed fan tweeted: "What actually happened? Nobody flies in late and blames weather. Weather was A OK. We are a group of 12 and so disappointed but not as disappointed as the tourists and fans who made plans around the gig and will now miss it. What's the real, substantial and genuine reason?"

At the age of 74, Lionel Richie is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished soul singers in history. He gained prominence as the frontman of the renowned Motown ensemble Commodores, contributing to the writing and recording of chart-topping tracks such as Easy, Three Times a Lady, and Still.

Following his decision to pursue a solo career in 1982, Richie's success continued to soar. He has achieved remarkable global album sales surpassing 100 million copies and has garnered five No. 1 hits on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.