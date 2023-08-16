Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘utterly lost every connection’ to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for losing the ‘only currency they ever had’.

Royal author Kara Kennedy made these admissions about the couples’ only currency.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kennedy started the entire topic off by pointing out the couple’s dwindling supply of popularity and said, “Their titles are the only currency they have left. Their only formal connection to the British royal family.”

But now that “Finally, the HRH was taken away from them,” it’s time to “cut them off once and for all.”

“If they respect the institution or [Queen Elizabeth] who gave them those titles, I would probably support them keeping them,” she also added in the middle of her piece.

“However, the way they have treated the royal family for the past three and one-half years, they should them now.”

These claims have come in stark contrast to ongoing rebuttals from other experts like Ingrid Seward who argues, “Harry is a prince by blood,” so “you can’t take that away from him; he’s [King Charles’] second son.”

She also claimed, “If the Duke and Duchess titles were removed, Harry would still be Prince Henry of Wales, and Meghan would be Princess Henry of Wales.”

“In my mind, that will be worse than her being the Duchess of Sussex,” since, “By right, Meghan could use that title” the royal editor added before signing off.