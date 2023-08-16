 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she works out during Italy trip

Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Jennifer Lopez is currently on vacation in Italy
Jennifer Lopez is currently on vacation in Italy 

Jennifer Lopez, aged 54, has been enjoying a luxurious vacation on the beautiful Amalfi Coast in Italy, basking in the sun. 

However, on Wednesday, she was observed engaging in a series of vigorous dance and exercise routines.

The talented singer showcased her well-defined abs as she sported a white graphic crop top and coordinated shorts, complemented by running shoes.

Opting for a fresh-faced look, she chose not to wear any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, while her brown hair was casually tied up in a messy bun.

The Mother actress rumored to maintain a fitness regimen of three or four sessions per week, appears stunning as she consistently maintains her remarkable physique.

This follows Jennifer's decision to go without makeup as she generously revealed her skincare routine to her extensive following of over 250 million Instagram users earlier in the day.

In the video clip, Jennifer, wearing a beige robe and opting for a natural look without makeup, demonstrated the daily usage of her skincare line.

She took the opportunity to put to rest any speculations surrounding her usage of her own products by proudly showcasing her bathroom counter adorned with a wide array of JLo Beauty items.

"I'll call bulls**t on you right now," she said directly to her haters, as she applied a moisturizing cream and a sunscreen from her company, to her face. 

"#ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty," she captioned the post.

