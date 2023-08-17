 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle making Royals 'worried' with potential memoir

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Meghan Markle’s future career plans are seemingly a problem for the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to write her autobiography after the success of husband Prince Harry’s, has threatened the family across the pond.

A royal insider as per expert Camilla Tominey tells Telegraph that King and his clan is ‘worried’ Meghan will drag them into dirt.

"Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist,’” she said.

In 2021, Meghan sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she accused a senior royal family member of passing on racist remarks over unborn Prince Archie.

As a counter, the Palace then released a statement to ensure public strict actions would be taken amid the allegations.

The statement read: "The issues raised, particularly about race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

