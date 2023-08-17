Meghan Markle always wanted to go back to US, family 'patch up' cry is 'ridiculous'

Meghan Markle never wanted to stay with Prince Harry in the UK after wedding, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Harry at St George's Chapel in 2018, always wanted to go back to California.

Royal author Tom Bower reveals: "She never intended to stay in England. She always intended to go back to California, and it has served her very well," the royal biographer says.

He told Daily Express US: "She's been very successful. And instead of seeing her for what she is, a ruthless adventuress, all this talk constantly of trying to patch things up with the family is ridiculous."

The author then highlighted why Meghan Markle chose Hollywood-filled guest list on her Royal wedding.

"That's what the guest list at Windsor showed. All his friends were excluded and all her Hollywood contacts were included, like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney and all her agents. Everyone was there to help her career," he concluded.

