Thursday, August 17, 2023
Doja Cat responds to fans unfollowing: 'Defeating a long-standing beast'

Doja Cat, who has been unfollowed by over 500,000 of her fans, remains unfazed by the haters, as she still has a follower count of over 25.1 million on Instagram.

Doja's fans are abandoning their fandom over the controversy surrounding the Say So singer's relationship with J Cyrus, a streamer who was accused of emotional abuse by Twitch followers. 

Cyrus apologized for his actions, saying, "There is neither an excuse nor justification for my actions. I was careless. I was greedy. I was ignorant. I was disrespectful." 

However, Doja remains unbothered by fans' concerts and wrote on Instagram, "I don't give a f--- what you think about my personal life."

Since then, she has lost a lot of followers on Instagram. However, reacting to fans' unfollowing spree, the singer said via an Instagram story on Wednesday, "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I have defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long." 

She added that now she can connect with people who matter. Doja has repeatedly lashed out at her fans for showing concerns regarding her personal life. 

Replying to one of the comments on her post, she wrote, "I never have and never will give a f--- what you think about me or my personal life. Goodbye and good riddance, miserable hoes, haha!"

