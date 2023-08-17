 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Netflix move shows it has problems with Harry and Meghan?

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Hours after deleting the trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary, Netflix finally shared it on Twitter.

The streaming giant did not offer an explanation for the initial deletion, which sparked rumors on Wednesday that it had something to do with Meghan Markle. 

The "Heart of Invictus" documentary would premiere on Netflix on August 30.

The trailer was posted with the caption, "Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premieres August 30."

Below is the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

Netflix move shows it has problems with Harry and Meghan?


