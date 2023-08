Selena Gomez on Thursday left her fans excited as she announced the release date for her new song.

Using her social media accounts, the singer shared the details of the track.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON," she tweeted.

She said that her new song would be out on August 25th.