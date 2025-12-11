Charlie Puth calls out Elon Musk after late night SpaceX sonic boom

Charlie Puth is asking Elon Musk for answers after a middle-of-the-night SpaceX launch jolted his home and frightened his pregnant wife.

The musician shared his concerns directly on X early Wednesday (Dec. 10), writing that SpaceX’s rocket activity out of Santa Barbara has grown noticeably louder. “Hi @elonmusk,” Puth wrote. “…these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara.”

He said the latest launch — which lifted off around 3 a.m. in Southern California — was the most disruptive yet. “This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife,” he added. “I hope they do not get louder :/”

Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first child after marrying in September 2024. Neither Musk nor SpaceX has responded to Puth’s post.

Wednesday’s launch occurred at 3:40 a.m., when a Falcon 9 rocket carried 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX notes on its website that residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties “may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch,” depending on weather and other conditions.

For context, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association considers noise above 120 dBA “not safe for any period of time.”

SpaceX’s next launch from the region is scheduled for the early morning of December 14.