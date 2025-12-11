Zayn Malik gives Louis Tomlinson ‘concussion’ in major fight after reunion

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson had delighted their One Direction fans about an upcoming project which would finally reunite the former bandmates for the first time in a decade.

The news had salve to the heartbroken fans after Liam Payne passed away in October 2024 due to a tragic accident in Argentina. The four remaining were seen together for the first time next month in the funeral service for the late singer.

There were already reports of a possible reunion of the band before the unfortunate incident, but it all remained uncertain until The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the U.S. road trip documentary for Netflix.

However, all of those plans have been put on hold as a new feud as broken out between Malik and Tomlinson. According to a report by Star, the two singers got into a bar fight after their “heated argument” ended up “turning physical”.

Sources revealed that the fight was “so serious of a bust-up” that Tomlinson “ended up with a concussion”. Insider also noted that Netflix cameras may have still been filming during the incident.

Meanwhile, the marketing for three-part documentary is for the “is on hold indefinitely”. It is also suggested that after the fight, it may never be released, much to the fans’ dismay.

What caused One Direction split?

One Direction was formed on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to became one of the most successful boybands of all time, selling over 70 million records. Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

Zayn Malik Louis Tomlinson feud

Eventually, other members also left for their solo endeavours. However, there were continued tensions between Zayn and Louis Tomlinson. In 2019, Louis had admitted that the friendship soured when, Zayn didn’t support him during an emotional tribute to his late mother on X-Factor in 2016.

One Direction Netflix Documentary release

Sources have revealed that after the fight between the two, it is “unlikely” that the two would “want to be in the same room doing any press or promotion for it”. They noted unless there is “major U-turn of feelings behind the scenes”, the plan looks pretty much cancelled at this point.