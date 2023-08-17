 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez to perform at Invictus Games: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez to perform at Invictus Games: report
Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez to perform at Invictus Games: report

Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez and Cher to perform at the annual Invictus Games in September, according to a report.

The report published in  Heat News said that Prince Harry wants to put on a united front amid split rumors but his wife has laid down a set of rules for her husband.

Citing an insider, the publication wrote, “Meghan has some demands for this visit – and some of them would be up there with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Cher.” 

“Her meals and snacks have all been planned out and are very specific. She also has requests for a certain air temperature, particular linens and décor for the hotel, and needs chauffeur-driven limos everywhere," the report reads.

It said the Duchess of Sussex will be heading to Düsseldorf in September, to join her husband as he hosts the annual Invictus Games.

The report came a day after, Netflix released the trailer for Prince Harry's documentary titled "Heart of Invictus".

The documentary is due to premiere on August 30.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears only trusts THIS person after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears only trusts THIS person after Sam Asghari split
Britney Spears gushed about pure 'joy' before Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears gushed about pure 'joy' before Sam Asghari divorce
Prince William, Kate warned Harry would 'hit back again' if 'forgiven'

Prince William, Kate warned Harry would 'hit back again' if 'forgiven'
Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’

Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’
Selena Gomez announces release date for new song

Selena Gomez announces release date for new song
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances
Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL, fans react

Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL, fans react
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record'
Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan

Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan
Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative
Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down

Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down
Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday