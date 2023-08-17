Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez to perform at Invictus Games: report

Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez and Cher to perform at the annual Invictus Games in September, according to a report.

The report published in Heat News said that Prince Harry wants to put on a united front amid split rumors but his wife has laid down a set of rules for her husband.

Citing an insider, the publication wrote, “Meghan has some demands for this visit – and some of them would be up there with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Cher.”

“Her meals and snacks have all been planned out and are very specific. She also has requests for a certain air temperature, particular linens and décor for the hotel, and needs chauffeur-driven limos everywhere," the report reads.

It said the Duchess of Sussex will be heading to Düsseldorf in September, to join her husband as he hosts the annual Invictus Games.



The report came a day after, Netflix released the trailer for Prince Harry's documentary titled "Heart of Invictus".

The documentary is due to premiere on August 30.