MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges. tampabay.com

Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco is facing a clouded future in Major League Baseball (MLB) as an ongoing investigation delves into his alleged relationship with a minor.

Rumours circulating on social media prompted the initiation of an investigation in the Dominican Republic regarding Franco's potential involvement in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. MLB swiftly responded by launching its own inquiry into the matter.

However, the latest development could have far-reaching consequences for Wander Franco's playing career. A recent report from baseball insider Héctor Gómez has raised serious concerns. According to a source closely connected to the situation, there are strong indications that "Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him."

Wander Franco, who has been a standout player for the Rays, showcased his skills in 112 games this season. His impressive stats include a .281 batting average, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a notable 30 stolen bases. Moreover, the 22-year-old earned recognition by securing a spot on his first All-Star team.

Having signed an unprecedented 11-year contract worth $182 million with the Rays in November 2021, Franco became a cornerstone of the franchise. The contract was a significant milestone for the team, given its financial constraints.

While the investigation continues to unfold, Franco's baseball career hangs in the balance. His absence from recent games, as the Rays placed him on the restricted list, underscores the seriousness of the situation.

As the investigations progress, further details are expected to emerge. The prosecutor in the Dominican Republic, Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, emphasized the sensitivity of the case due to the involvement of a minor. Fabal, in collaboration with Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, is overseeing the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

The future remains uncertain for Franco as the baseball world awaits the outcome of the investigations that could potentially shape the trajectory of his MLB career.