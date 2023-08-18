 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Friday, August 18, 2023

Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for Prince William

Former Good Morning Britain host and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Piers Morgan has shared a sweet advice for Prince William ahead of Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Reacting to the Prince of Wales personal statement on Twitter, Piers Morgan said, “Get on a plane to Australia asap, YRH - you would if the men’s team reached a World Cup Final… so why not for the women?”

Earlier, Prince William appreciated England’s women team after they defeated co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals of World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and said, “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final!”

England will play Spain in the final of the Women´s World Cup after defeating co-hosts Australia 3-1 in front of more than 75,000 people in Sydney.

Piers Morgan remarks came amid reports the future king has refused to travel to Australia to support the Lionesses in the World Cup final.

He is the president of the Football Association. 

