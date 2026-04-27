Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway may be convincing on stage in Mother Mary, but she insists her pop star persona will stay on screen.

The Oscar winning actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she has no plans to pursue a music career after portraying a singer making her grand return in the psychological thriller.

“I can’t see that happening,” Hathaway admitted on the red carpet at a special screening in New York earlier this month.

To prepare for the role, the 43-year-old, sought advice from Charli XCX, who worked on the film’s soundtrack, and choreographer Dani Vitale.

“They were able to give me a lot of insight,” she said, explaining that she wanted to understand both the music and the lifestyle of a pop star.

“…I just realized pop stars is they’re endurance athletes who can do it all in platform heels. They are the most charming people on the planet, and they have this crazy self belief.”

Hathaway contrasted that with her own approach to performance.

She said, “I’m really an actress because I like to share what’s inside of me through a filter. I don’t like to just go out there and be like, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ I like to do it through a veil.”

The year is shaping up to be one of Hathaway’s busiest.

Alongside Mother Mary, now in theaters, she is reprising her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The sequel, due May 1, revisits Andy years after her days as Miranda Priestly’s assistant, with new cast additions including Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.