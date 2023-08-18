 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Meghan Markle is ‘happy’ without Prince Harry amid divorce rumours

Friday, August 18, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is said to be happy without her husband Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed amid their divorce rumours.

Royal expert Tom Bower believes that Harry and Meghan Markle’s solo appearances recently show they are happy without each other.

The OK! magazine quoted Tom Bower as saying, “I think recent photographs have shown Meghan is happy without Harry, and Harry is happy without Meghan, so what is going to happen when they get back together.

“There’s a clash of cultures, but they will have to one way or another reconcile it.”

The royal expert’s remarks came after reports Meghan was spotted with her friends without Harry, who visited Japan and Singapore alone recently to promote his charity work.

Also, Meghan Markle was spotted without her engagement ring in the latest photo posted on her friend's Instagram account.

