Sarah Hyland dazzles her followers with captivating Love Island USA teaser

On Thursday, Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to treat her nearly eleven million followers with an enticing new teaser for Love Island USA.

The 32-year-old star of Modern Family, who has been hosting the reality TV series since July 2022, showcased her captivating presence in a promotional video. Dressed in an alluring red asymmetric mini dress, she exuded confidence.

The dress, designed with a single sleeve, boasted a bold midriff cutout that elegantly showcased her well-toned abdomen. Adding to its charm, the skirt featured delicate ruching and three vertically stacked flower decorations on one side.

In the accompanying slow-motion clip, Hyland confidently strutted her stuff. Her Instagram caption, 'Tonight. There Will be Blood,' added an air of anticipation to the post.

The New York City native's lustrous brunette hair was tastefully styled in a center part with voluminous wand curls. The overall look was complemented by dangling earrings and a radiant, dewy makeup that highlighted her features.



To complete her eye-catching ensemble, she opted for open-toe, backless heels with striking red straps. As she elegantly strolled down the recognizable runway corridor of the TV show, she playfully engaged with the camera.

Acknowledging her stylish appearance, the official Love Island USA Instagram account also chimed in with a comment, showering her with compliments like 'Radiant,' accompanied by red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Among the admirers was Hyland's husband, Wells Adams, who couldn't resist referencing the famous 1986 song by Chris De Burgh. He playfully commented, 'Lady In Red,' adding music notes, drooling, heart-eye, and red dress emojis.

Last summer, Sarah made her debut as the host of the series during its fourth season, establishing herself as an integral part of the Love Island USA experience.