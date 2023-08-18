 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award
Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award

Olivia Rodrigo has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the youngest individual in history to be honored with a Brit Billion Award. 

This prestigious recognition is conferred upon artists who achieve an astounding one billion UK streams, and the Official Charts Company recently acknowledged her accomplishment. 

The 20-year-old American singer received the award during her visit to London on Thursday, coinciding with her promotional activities for her latest album titled "Guts."

The inception of the Brit Billion Award took place in May, and it has already been bestowed upon several noteworthy artists. Among the inaugural recipients were the iconic Swedish pop group Abba, the renowned British band Coldplay, the R&B sensation Mariah Carey, and the late legendary singer Whitney Houston. 

Other notable awardees encompass Lana Del Rey, Queen, Becky Hill, James Arthur, Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi, and Ellie Goulding.

Olivia Rodrigo's prominence at the Brit Awards dates back to 2021 when she delivered a performance of her platinum-certified single Drivers License

Subsequently, her track received platinum certification from The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) in June of the same year. In a subsequent Brit Awards ceremony, she clinched the International Song of the Year accolade with her song Good 4 U.

Her impact surged even further following the release of her album "Sour" in 2021. Notably, she earned the distinction of becoming the first female solo artist to secure three concurrent UK top five singles. 

These chart-topping tracks included Good 4 U, Deja Vu, and Traitor, a remarkable achievement corroborated by The Official Charts Company.

One of her recent musical releases, the pop rock track titled Vampire, made a notable impact on the UK charts, ascending to the second position and garnering significant critical acclaim.

Olivia Rodrigo took full advantage of her visit to London by embarking on a sightseeing expedition through the city. Capturing her experiences, she shared her journey on Instagram, offering fans an insight into her exciting adventure.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William shares first post after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer

Prince William shares first post after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer
Taylor Swift rebuilds bond with gal pal Karlie Kloss: ‘They’re closer than ever’

Taylor Swift rebuilds bond with gal pal Karlie Kloss: ‘They’re closer than ever’
Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons

Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons

Meghan Markle tackling her acting comeback after failing at ‘royal life’ video

Meghan Markle tackling her acting comeback after failing at ‘royal life’
Sam Asghari spied on Britney Spears by ‘secretly recording’ her?

Sam Asghari spied on Britney Spears by ‘secretly recording’ her?
Prince Harry receives sweet advice amid rift with royal family

Prince Harry receives sweet advice amid rift with royal family
Lizzo's present dance troupe lauds her amidst sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo's present dance troupe lauds her amidst sexual harassment allegations
Kate Middleton latest outing without Prince William sparks reactions

Kate Middleton latest outing without Prince William sparks reactions
Prince Harry talks about ‘family’ in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus' trailer

Prince Harry talks about ‘family’ in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus' trailer
Pink demonstrates support for Britney Spears amid divorce proceedings

Pink demonstrates support for Britney Spears amid divorce proceedings
Sarah Hyland dazzles her followers with captivating Love Island USA teaser

Sarah Hyland dazzles her followers with captivating Love Island USA teaser
Prince Harry branded ‘royal truant’ painting a ‘grim picture’

Prince Harry branded ‘royal truant’ painting a ‘grim picture’