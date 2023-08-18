Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award

Olivia Rodrigo has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the youngest individual in history to be honored with a Brit Billion Award.

This prestigious recognition is conferred upon artists who achieve an astounding one billion UK streams, and the Official Charts Company recently acknowledged her accomplishment.

The 20-year-old American singer received the award during her visit to London on Thursday, coinciding with her promotional activities for her latest album titled "Guts."

The inception of the Brit Billion Award took place in May, and it has already been bestowed upon several noteworthy artists. Among the inaugural recipients were the iconic Swedish pop group Abba, the renowned British band Coldplay, the R&B sensation Mariah Carey, and the late legendary singer Whitney Houston.

Other notable awardees encompass Lana Del Rey, Queen, Becky Hill, James Arthur, Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi, and Ellie Goulding.

Olivia Rodrigo's prominence at the Brit Awards dates back to 2021 when she delivered a performance of her platinum-certified single Drivers License.

Subsequently, her track received platinum certification from The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) in June of the same year. In a subsequent Brit Awards ceremony, she clinched the International Song of the Year accolade with her song Good 4 U.

Her impact surged even further following the release of her album "Sour" in 2021. Notably, she earned the distinction of becoming the first female solo artist to secure three concurrent UK top five singles.

These chart-topping tracks included Good 4 U, Deja Vu, and Traitor, a remarkable achievement corroborated by The Official Charts Company.

One of her recent musical releases, the pop rock track titled Vampire, made a notable impact on the UK charts, ascending to the second position and garnering significant critical acclaim.

Olivia Rodrigo took full advantage of her visit to London by embarking on a sightseeing expedition through the city. Capturing her experiences, she shared her journey on Instagram, offering fans an insight into her exciting adventure.