Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘throw cushions’ while others ‘throw vases’

Experts have just offered some shocking insights into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s married life, as well as the rows that tend to follow.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal author Tom Quinn.

He broke everything down during one of his interviews with Daily Express US.

Mr Quinn, the author of Gilded Youth broke his insights down while referencing the couple’s public disposition.

For those unversed, all these admissions about Prince William and Kate Middleton have come from an inside source.

While refencing these insiders, Mr Quinn claimed, “From people I've spoken to, it's not as placid. It's not as perfect as it might seem.”

But the reason they work well together is because “William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother” while “Kate is very good at not complaining and adopting.”

Ms Quinn believes this is exactly the reason for their marital success as “both of them have stuck to the thing that made the late Queen such a remarkable monarch.”

“They very, very rarely complain. And when they do, it's always in measured terms,” he explained.

That is not to say the couple are living in martial bliss because they are known for having “terrific rows” within Buckingham Palace walls, and many insiders have brought this to light on multiple occasions.

Before signing off he compared the couple’s rows and pointed out how “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control.”

In doing this, they are able to be “less picked apart than Harry and Meghan.”