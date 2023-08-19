Justin Bieber sets record straight over Scooter Braun split speculations

Justin Bieber has not parted ways from his longtime partner Scooter Braun despite speculations as the two recently worked together in a project.

The Peaches singer and Braun made headlines after it was reported by Puck News that they have not “spoken in months” and will soon end their partnership once their contract expires.

An insider also told the publication that Bieber has his lawyers involved in the matter, while he is “poking around for a new agency or manager.”

However, setting the record straight, representatives of both Bieber and Braun have shut down rumours, as reported by Page Six.

Moreover, multiple source even confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, "Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management.”

“The two recently worked on something together,” the insider revealed.

The partnership between Bieber and Braun began back in 2007 when the latter discovered then 13-year-old singer on YouTube.

Braun then became the manager of the Canadian crooner, helping him become a global sensation over the years.