Britney Spears addresses Sam Asghari divorce, talks of his ‘conditioned love’

Britney Spears finally broke her silence on her shocking divorce from husband Sam Asghari while hinting he loved her “under conditions.”

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to pour her heart out about her breakup as she “could not take the pain anymore” a day after the aspiring actor confirmed their split.

Speaking of her separation from the Iranian actor-model post six-year romance and 14-month marriage, Spears penned, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.”

“6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but,” she added. “I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!

Spears said she has been “playing it strong” for “way too long” while revealing how her Instagram may not have reflected troubles of her personal life, adding that it’s “far from reality.”

She continued: “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!!”

“But that’s when I needed family the most!!!” she added before hinting that Asghari’s love for her, just like her estranged family, had “conditions.”

She said, “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!”

Before concluding her heartbreaking statement, Spears penned, “Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Sam Asghari confirms divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari confirmed he has parted ways from Britney Spears, sharing that "s**t happens” between couple forcing them to end relationships.

In an Instagram story, Asghari penned, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Sam Asghari refutes rumours he is threatening Britney Spears to renegotiate prenup

After it was revealed that Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have called it quits, several reports claimed that the actor has threated the Hold Me Closer singer to renegotiate their prenup.

The reports claimed that Asghari is blackmailing Spears over their agreement that if she doesn’t change it, he would expose her embarrassing secrets.

Shutting down all such speculations, a representative for Can You Keep a Secret? actor said, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.”

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be," the representative told Entertainment Tonight. "Sam has always and will always support her."