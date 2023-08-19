Meghan Markle will never let Prince Harry ‘leave’ alone

Meghan Markle has a surprisingly good reason behind never wanting to leave Prince Harry, amid rumors of an impending divorce on the horizon.



Insights into this has been presented by royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin.

She broke everything down during a candid interview with GB News.

According to claims by the expert, the possibility of Prince Harry leaving the spotlight to Meghan Markle may become the norm.

“This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on,” Ms Levin added in the middle of her chat.

This is even more worrisome for the expert because Meghan Markle has seemingly “gottenenough of it now and she’s had what she wants from him.”

“She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see.”

But the expert did make it clear that “she’s not going to split with him.”

“Of course, she won’t because if she does, she loses a lot of people’s interest because that’s what they’re really interested in. And I think it’s tragic,” the expert also added before signing off.

How Prince Harry Feels about Meghan Markle Amid Divorce Rumors:

All of this has come in response to a similar admission by royal biographer Tom Bower who spoke to OK Magazine.

In the middle of that chat with the outlet, he weighed in on Prince Harry's rumored feelings towards Meghan Markle and pointed out that “The last thing Harry would want would be a divorce" especially because "I’m sure he doesn’t want to come back to Britain.”