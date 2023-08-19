Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja - Twitter/@iramizraja

Asia Cup’s official broadcaster Star Sports Friday announced a 19-member commentators' panel for the upcoming tournament.

The panel included four former cricketers from host Pakistan and ten from India.

However, legendary Pakistan cricket captain and commentator Ramiz Raja was not included in the commentators' panel for the upcoming series.

The commentary panel from Pakistan included Bazid Khan, Aamer Sohail, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis whereas Ravi Shastri, Andy Flower and Matthew Hayden among others were prominent names that would be commentating during the Asia Cup.

It must be noted that the Asian Cricket Council has not yet published the commentators' names on its website.

Raja was away from the commentary box since September 2021, when he was elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years. He returned as a commentator during the Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka last month.

Raja, along with other PCB members, was removed from the post after just one year and was replaced by a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi.

He was only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to lead the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

The former cricket legend was Pakistan’s 18th Test and 12th ODI captain and featured in 255 international matches in which he accumulated 8,674 runs from 1984 to 1997.

The 60-year-old had previously served the PCB as its Chief Executive from 2003-2004 and represented Pakistan on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee and presently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

He has been a successful broadcaster with leading cricket networks all over the world and is widely considered as the voice of Pakistan cricket.

The Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will start on August 30 with the final set to be played on September 17.

Complete schedule of Asia Cup

Group Stage

Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams' positions after first round.

- Pakistan will remain A1

- India will remain A 2

- If either of them (India and Pakistan) don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

- Sri Lanka will remain B1

- Bangladesh will remain B2

- If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position