Saturday, August 19, 2023
Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot

Pamela Anderson showed off her stunning figure in chic businesswear for a new photoshoot on Friday. She displayed her gardening skills as she posed next to a lawnmower, a pair of shears and a wheelbarrow.

She was being photographed for the Babaton Fall 23 collection from Aritzia and the shoot took place in her house in British Columbia. Her legs were on full display as she paired an oversized grey blazer with a pin-striped skirt which featured a slit in the middle.

In another photo, she stared at the camera with her hands on her hips as she donned a black power suit with her blonde hair swept over her shoulder.

The goal of the campaign is described as “what it means to feel at home with ourselves” as Pamela posed in multiple tailored pieces from the collection. Sharing her thoughts on the collection, she stated:

“I'm honoured to be a part of Aritzia's Babaton Fall 2023 campaign. Not only do we share the same BC roots, but we also share an effortless aesthetic — they let me be totally comfortable and confident without compromising my individual style.”

She continued: “To mow the lawn in a power suit made sense to me, the garden is my office. That was the fun part, and that's why it's been such a wonderful and natural experience to work together finally.”

The CEO of Aritzia Jennifer Wong commented on Pamela’s work, saying: “This season highlights the power wardrobe, and Pam brought her power-woman energy to the tailored essentials, luxe sweaters and modern suiting of the new collection.”

