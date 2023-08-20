 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Sunday, August 20, 2023

The Royal Family opted for a 'petty' move by making Harry feel like a 'distant' relative during the coronation of King Charles, columnist Bryony Gordon wrote at the time.

She said: "A working royal he may not be, but Prince Harry will always be the King’s youngest son, his ‘darling boy’."

A look at the Royal Family's Instagram account shows that Harry remains Charles darling boy as Sussex Royal account still appears on the top of people and organizations King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

Commenting on royal family's treatment of Harry, Mrs Gordon wrote "It seemed petty, then, to welcome the Duke as if he were a distant relative, especially when you consider his crime: standing up for his wife when he felt nobody else."

She had appreciated that Harry kept his differences aside during the "trying circumstances" and played his role as the King's younger son.

Prince Harry made it to his father's coronation as he left son Archie with wife Meghan Markle back in LA on his birthday. 

