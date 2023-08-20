 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending Womens Cup Final: Ridiculous

Piers Morgan is calling out Prince William for skipping an important women's match.

The former GMB host turned to his Twitter account this week to speak about the Prince of Wales' absence form the Women’s World Cup Final in Australia this Sunday.

He noted, sharing a clip of William with daughter Princess Charlotte: “With respect, YRH [Your Royal Highness], you should have got on a plane.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA.”

One user agreed: “I bet he would be at the Men’s World Cup final... This is terrible!” 

Another added: “Absolute disgrace he’s not there, I’m actually seething!”

In the clip, William was spotted wishing luck to the players alongside little Charlotte. “Lionesses I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

“We're sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves,” he finished as Princess Charlotte added: “Good luck lionesses.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return
Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame' video

Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'
Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters' video

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters'
Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary video

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary
The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover
Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'

Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'
'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit video

'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit
Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding video

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding