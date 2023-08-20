Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'

Piers Morgan is calling out Prince William for skipping an important women's match.

The former GMB host turned to his Twitter account this week to speak about the Prince of Wales' absence form the Women’s World Cup Final in Australia this Sunday.

He noted, sharing a clip of William with daughter Princess Charlotte: “With respect, YRH [Your Royal Highness], you should have got on a plane.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA.”

One user agreed: “I bet he would be at the Men’s World Cup final... This is terrible!”

Another added: “Absolute disgrace he’s not there, I’m actually seething!”



In the clip, William was spotted wishing luck to the players alongside little Charlotte. “Lionesses I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.



“We're sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.



“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves,” he finished as Princess Charlotte added: “Good luck lionesses.”