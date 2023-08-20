 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory

Sunday, August 20, 2023

King Charles III is aware the survival of the monarchy lies in the hands of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

His Majesty believes the right way to restore monarchy is through the preservation of Commonwealth- something that can only be done with the support of the new Prince and Princess of Wales

An insider tells The Mirror: "His Majesty is very clear. The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign.

"He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the organisation)."

William and Kate will then be "at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large".

An insider added: "The Caribbean tour wasn’t a complete catastrophe, but it was a massive wake-up call. Simply turning up with a wave and a smile and a speech of friendship will not work any more."

