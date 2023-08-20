Shireen Mazari says police 'abducted' her daughter Iman. Geo News/File

Shireen Mazari, a former politician of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that policemen in plain clothes, including women personnel, took away her daughter Imaan Hazir Mazari.

Shireen Mazari strongly condemned the incident, labeling it as an abduction. She expressed her dismay over the overnight action by law enforcers, who not only apprehended her daughter but also confiscated security cameras, Imaan's laptop, and phone.

What adds to her concern is the absence of an arrest warrant during the operation. She said that the security personnel did not show her any arrest warrant.

At the time of the raid, there were merely two women living in the house, she said.

Shireen Mazari categorised the entire episode as 'state fascism' and a kidnapping rather than a lawful apprehension.