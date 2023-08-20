 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's BetterUp profile updated with new picture

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Prince Harrys BetterUp profile updated with new picture

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is the BetterUp's first Chief Impact Officer. 

His profile on BetterUp website was recently updated with a new picture.

In his introduction , Harry has been called a natural addition to the organization's executive team, as he's long been an advocate for improving mental fitness.

Prince Harrys BetterUp profile updated with new picture

Below is what his profile reads:

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.

As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations. The mission across Archewell—which currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Audio—is united behind the deeply held belief that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century.

Prince Harry has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about. He is the Founder of The Invictus Games, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to use sport as part of their rehabilitation, as well as Travalyst, a non-profit entity comprised of several of the largest online travel agencies in the world. Additionally, he co-founded Sentebale with his dear friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, in memory of their mothers’ charitable work in combating the HIV crisis, and serves as President of African Parks, a non-governmental organization focused on protecting Africa’s ecosystems in partnership with local communities and governments.

More From Entertainment:

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry's documentary video

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry's documentary

Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos video

Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos
Adele opens up about struggle with caffeine withdrawal video

Adele opens up about struggle with caffeine withdrawal
Paris Hilton claps back at critics during her performance at 'Tomorrowland' video

Paris Hilton claps back at critics during her performance at 'Tomorrowland'
King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory

King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory
Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title
Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner video

Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner
Prince William's staunch supporters turn against him

Prince William's staunch supporters turn against him
Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion' video

Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion'
Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus video

Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus
Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home

Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home