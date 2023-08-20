Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos

Kevin Costner came face-to-face with his estranged wife, Christine, for the first time since they filed for divorce on May 1, 2023.



The pair were photographed individually arriving at a deposition at the Santa Barbara, California, law office.

The 68-year-old American actor rocked a casual white button-down shirt and paired it with tan pants and sneakers. He protected his eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos

Christine, 49, wore black wide-leg pants and paired them with a red short-sleeved top and heels.

Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos

According to People Magazine, the former couple has engaged themselves in a fierce divorce battle, as the latest filing by Costner's team in the California Supreme Court on August 10 accuses Christine and her legal team of the worst sort of gamesmanship.

The legal team of the Field of Dreams actor has requested the court to compel Christine to respond to a series of questions related to the ex-pair's premarital agreement, which is challenged by Christine.

The lawyers for Costner have stressed that Christine used evasive techniques to answer key questions throughout the discovery process since the start of the trial to determine their prenup agreement, which stipulated a 1.5 million dollar payout for Christine.