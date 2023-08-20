 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Shadab, Shan school fan for shaming Hasan Ali

By
Sports Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

(Left to Right) Shan Masood, Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan. — Twitter/@shani_official/@76Shadabkhan/@RealHa55an
(Left to Right) Shan Masood, Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan. — Twitter/@shani_official/@76Shadabkhan/@RealHa55an 

It is no secret that Pakistanis love themselves some good English, but what if they start judging others on the basis of the way they write on their social media?

Yesterday, Pakistan fast-blower Hassan Ali came under heat from fans who criticised the way he wrote on his social media and his colleagues jumped to his defence.

What happened?

All-rounder Shadab Khan on Saturday shared some pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Have my modeling skills improved? I'm learning from my team."

It is not a secret that Hassan and Shadab have a close friendship on the national team. So it surprised no one when Hasan reshared his friend's tweet, writing: "Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye".

Hassan's caption loosely translates to: "May my friend be protected from the evil eye."

However, his affectionate reaction, unfortunately, garnered a shocking critique as a fan tweeted: "For God's sake, you are an international cricketer, @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms."

In response, Hassan posted: "Bhai Ali Hasnain, even though I have not written anything wrong or bad, but still, I apologize if I have offended you somehow'.

Shadab, Shan defend Hasan

However, the matter did not rest there as Hasan's colleagues Shadab and Shan Masood jumped to Hasan's defence and slammed the fan for his snobbery.

"Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay. [Its okay if Messi doesn't speak English. If foreign players talk to each other like this in English, that's fine. We should have fake personalities. Brother, I am not ashamed of my culture or language. May Allah keep everyone happy, and allow us to share in each other's joy]," Shadab wrote, slamming the Twitter user.

Shan joined in and wrote: "Doosrey ko girana aur apne aap ko acha/uncha dikhanay ke liye kisi aur ko girana humari national hobby hei be yourself Hasoo [Putting others down and showing them down to boost ourselves is this country's national hobby. Be yourself Hasoo]."

This is not the first time fans have poked fun at an athlete's English. Earlier national side Skipper Babar Azam, and Umar Akmal have come under similar criticism.  

More From Sports:

World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s schedule likely to be changed once again

World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s schedule likely to be changed once again

World Cup 2023: Australian great names Pakistan among four semi-finalists

World Cup 2023: Australian great names Pakistan among four semi-finalists
Saints' tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after seizure episode

Saints' tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after seizure episode
Bellingham inspires Real Madrid's decisive 3-1 win against Almeria

Bellingham inspires Real Madrid's decisive 3-1 win against Almeria
WATCH: Bangladesh player mentally prepares himself for Asia Cup by walking on fire

WATCH: Bangladesh player mentally prepares himself for Asia Cup by walking on fire

Sweden secure back-to-back bronze in FIFA Women's World Cup with win over Australia

Sweden secure back-to-back bronze in FIFA Women's World Cup with win over Australia

Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel

Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel
Arshad Nadeem hopeful to bag gold at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem hopeful to bag gold at World Athletics Championship
Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N? video

Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N?
Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli completes 15 years in cricket

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli completes 15 years in cricket
Hamza Khan gets clean chit as World Squash Federation finds no discrepancy in age

Hamza Khan gets clean chit as World Squash Federation finds no discrepancy in age