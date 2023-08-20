Shadab, Shan school fan for shaming Hasan Ali

(Left to Right) Shan Masood, Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan. — Twitter/@shani_official/@76Shadabkhan/@RealHa55an

It is no secret that Pakistanis love themselves some good English, but what if they start judging others on the basis of the way they write on their social media?

Yesterday, Pakistan fast-blower Hassan Ali came under heat from fans who criticised the way he wrote on his social media and his colleagues jumped to his defence.

What happened?

All-rounder Shadab Khan on Saturday shared some pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Have my modeling skills improved? I'm learning from my team."

It is not a secret that Hassan and Shadab have a close friendship on the national team. So it surprised no one when Hasan reshared his friend's tweet, writing: "Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye".

Hassan's caption loosely translates to: "May my friend be protected from the evil eye."

However, his affectionate reaction, unfortunately, garnered a shocking critique as a fan tweeted: "For God's sake, you are an international cricketer, @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms."

In response, Hassan posted: "Bhai Ali Hasnain, even though I have not written anything wrong or bad, but still, I apologize if I have offended you somehow'.

Shadab, Shan defend Hasan

However, the matter did not rest there as Hasan's colleagues Shadab and Shan Masood jumped to Hasan's defence and slammed the fan for his snobbery.

"Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay. [Its okay if Messi doesn't speak English. If foreign players talk to each other like this in English, that's fine. We should have fake personalities. Brother, I am not ashamed of my culture or language. May Allah keep everyone happy, and allow us to share in each other's joy]," Shadab wrote, slamming the Twitter user.

Shan joined in and wrote: "Doosrey ko girana aur apne aap ko acha/uncha dikhanay ke liye kisi aur ko girana humari national hobby hei be yourself Hasoo [Putting others down and showing them down to boost ourselves is this country's national hobby. Be yourself Hasoo]."

This is not the first time fans have poked fun at an athlete's English. Earlier national side Skipper Babar Azam, and Umar Akmal have come under similar criticism.