Prince William accused of using Princess Charlotte as ‘PR shield’

Prince William has been accused of using his daughter Princess Charlotte as 'PR shield' to deflect from backlash after the Prince of Wales shared a message for Lionesses with her.



Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a high profile political and women's rights activist and author, took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the video of Prince William and Charlotte in which they wished England women team good luck.

She wrote in the caption, “Using Princess Charlotte, as PR shield to deflect from backlash of deplorable decision not to support #Lionesses in person as FA President, is stereotypically sexist & patriarchal. Brings out cute young daughter instead.

“Prince William seriously lacks good sense #WorldCupFinal.”

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith also reposted Dr Shola’s tweet.

In the video, the future king apologised to the Lionesses for not heading to Australia to cheer them on at the Women’s World Cup final against Spain on Sunday night.

As President of the Football Association, Prince William faced backlash when the royal family announced he would not be travelling to Sydney for the momentous occasion.