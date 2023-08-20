In a first, Spain beat England to win FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates scoring their first goal in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, August 20, 2023. — Reuters

Spain emerged triumphant by defeating England 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This victory marked Spain's first-ever title win in the history of the tournament.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 29th minute of the opening half when Olga Carmona netted the decisive goal, propelling her team into a commanding lead.

Aged just 23 years and 69 days, Carmona's achievement is noteworthy as she becomes the second-youngest player to score in both a semi-final and final within a single edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The only player ahead of her in this achievement is the United States' Alex Morgan, who accomplished the feat in 2011 at the age of 22 years and 15 days.

This memorable victory cements Spain's place in football history and sets the stage for their future endeavours.

More to follow ...