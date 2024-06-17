T20 World Cup 2024: NZ choose to field first against PNG

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand bowl first. - ICC/file

New Zealand skipper won the toss and decided to bowl first against Papua New Gunea in their final game of the legue stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago.



Both the teams have already been eliminated from the tournament.

NZ skipper Kane Williamson said at the toss: "It's a new wicket. Try and make use of it first up with ball in hand. Need to put out better performances, been a bit frustrating but small improvements in the last game." He added that Sodhi is in for Neesham.

New Zealand were knocked out of the competition after losing their two initial games against Aghanistan and West Indies.

Teams:

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

More to follow...