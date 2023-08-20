Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas

Ron Cephas is being remembered in heartwarming tributes after his recent passing

Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Chrissy Metz are among the celebrities honoring the memory of Ron Cephas Jones following the news of his passing.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Jones passed away on Saturday at the age of 66, citing a long-standing pulmonary issue as the cause of death.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown, 47, wrote in an Instagram post. “@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed.”

“Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there,” he added, sharing a still of himself and Jones from This Is Us.

Jones portrayed the character William Hill, the long-lost biological father of Sterling K. Brown's character, on the NBC show. His remarkable performance earned him two Emmy awards for Outstanding Guest Actor.

Throughout the show's six-season run, which concluded in May 2022, Jones made frequent appearances, leaving a lasting impact on both the cast and audience.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of ‘This Is Us’ was the greatest gift,” Moore, 39, who played matriarch Rebecca on the show, wrote in her own tribute post. “He was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.”

“Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there,” she continued. “I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad."

"My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz,” the actress signed off.

In her message, Moore accompanied a photo of herself with Jones from the penultimate episode of This Is Us.

“Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile,” fellow This Is Us star Metz, 42, captioned her own tribute. “May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time.”

“You are truly the coolest cat,” she added.

Octavia Spencer, Jones’ costar in Truth Be Told also paid the actor a tribute in her note, “I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans.”

Spencer, 53, continued, “Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that 8 hour day.”

“For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly,” she added.

Kate Hudson, who also appeared opposite Jones on the show, wrote on her Instagram Story, “So sad to see Ton has passed. I loved working with him on Truth Be Told so much. He loved his work deeply, cared about his craft and being there for everyone else. We had some wonderful scenes together and I will always remember his generosity. Sending love to his family.”

“I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn’t seem possible,” fellow This is Us star Chris Sullivan, 43, wrote on Instagram. “He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together. #RIPRCJ.”

“Ron, you were one of the most talented and warm men I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Jon Huertas, 53, wrote in his tribute post.

“So giving, both personally and artistically. You will be missed not only by me but the world will miss your spirit," he continued. "But the remarkable gift of having you grace our stages and screens will live on in our hearts forever.Love ya @cephasjaz…you’re on to the next performance."

Jo nes is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Cephus Jones.