Monday, August 21, 2023
King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move

Monday, August 21, 2023

King Charles knows silence is the best way to tackle his youngest son, Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who kept mum as Harry launched a series of allegations in his memoir 'Spare', is aware the public is not on his son's side after years of defamation.

A pal of the King tells The Sunday Times: "He has done the right thing to rise above it and carry on with the work of the monarchy, which provides a welcome and stark contrast to what happens on the west coast of America. It’s all very sad, but it mirrors what happens in a lot of families, so it humanises him.

"What’s clear is the side the public has come down on, and that’s reassuring to him."

This comes as King Charles has reportedly reached out to Prince Harry for 'peace talks.'

A source told OK!: "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf. The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."

