 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation

Britney Spears, who is currently facing marriage troubles as reports of her separation from her husband, Sam Asghari, have surfaced, will still feature her estranged husband in her memoir. The memoir will be released on October 24.

It was reported earlier that the Toxic hitmaker and Sam Asghari have separated, as the latter accused Britney of being unfaithful in her marriage to Sam, and he has moved out of his marital home.

According to MailOnline, the pop star will mention Sam in her memoir, The Woman in Me, but his reference to the singer's life will be minimal.

Britney Spears memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation
Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation

The publication quoted a source saying, "Sam features in the autobiography, but not a lot. You'll see on October 24 when it comes out."

The highly anticipated memoir has already hit the best-selling new release list on the Amazon book charts in July.

Earlier, it was reported that the singer was all set to cope with her heartbreak after the split by writing a new album. The Mirror revealed that Britney has an upcoming writer's camp and is getting songs from some big artists.

Taking to Instagram, Britney has seemingly addressed the split rumours, saying, "I couldn't take the pain anymore, honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you!!!" 


More From Entertainment:

Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions video

Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions
Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble video

Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble
Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations video

Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations
Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game video

Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage video

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage
King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move video

King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move
Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Queen of Bolivia' after meeting 'son of Bolivian President'

Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Queen of Bolivia' after meeting 'son of Bolivian President'
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff continue wedding festivities at star-studded after party

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff continue wedding festivities at star-studded after party

Prince Harry’s intelligence bashed: 'LA for paparazzi-free living?' video

Prince Harry’s intelligence bashed: 'LA for paparazzi-free living?'

Prince Harry’s served King Charles ‘as a sacrificial TV lamb’ for mortgage video

Prince Harry’s served King Charles ‘as a sacrificial TV lamb’ for mortgage
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman join the Beckhams at Leagues Cup final

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman join the Beckhams at Leagues Cup final
Meghan Markle ‘finally enjoying LA life’: ‘Her demi-shut-in phase is over’

Meghan Markle ‘finally enjoying LA life’: ‘Her demi-shut-in phase is over’