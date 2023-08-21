Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation

Britney Spears, who is currently facing marriage troubles as reports of her separation from her husband, Sam Asghari, have surfaced, will still feature her estranged husband in her memoir. The memoir will be released on October 24.



It was reported earlier that the Toxic hitmaker and Sam Asghari have separated, as the latter accused Britney of being unfaithful in her marriage to Sam, and he has moved out of his marital home.

According to MailOnline, the pop star will mention Sam in her memoir, The Woman in Me, but his reference to the singer's life will be minimal.

Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation

The publication quoted a source saying, "Sam features in the autobiography, but not a lot. You'll see on October 24 when it comes out."

The highly anticipated memoir has already hit the best-selling new release list on the Amazon book charts in July.

Earlier, it was reported that the singer was all set to cope with her heartbreak after the split by writing a new album. The Mirror revealed that Britney has an upcoming writer's camp and is getting songs from some big artists.

Taking to Instagram, Britney has seemingly addressed the split rumours, saying, "I couldn't take the pain anymore, honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you!!!"



