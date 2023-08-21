Sam Asghari embracing the spotlight amid divorce filing from Britney Spears

 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Sam Asghari is having all the fun with the spotlight he is getting after filing for divorce from Britney Spears.

Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, the fitness trainer and model posted three hilarious photos featuring himself in a grey wig and moustache, a curly brown wig with sunglasses, and a light brown wig, respectively.

He captioned his pictures, "Help me choose paparazzi disguise (thinking emoji)." This fun poke post from Sam comes after he decided to end his one-year marriage with the Toxic hitmaker, Britney Spears.

It was revealed that he had accused Britney of being unfaithful in their marriage.

According to Pagesix, Sam has filed for divorce from Britney, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing July 28, 2023, as their separation date.

The model recently announced his split via a statement posted on his Instagram Stories. 

Sam wrote, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.”

According to TMZ, Asghari decided to end his marriage with Britney, whom he dated for five years before marrying last year (2022), after finding out a video of his now-estranged wife Britney and one of her male staff members in a compromising position.

