More monsoon rains likely to hit country from this week

The country will witness more monsoon rains with occasional gaps from August 23 to 27, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

The Met Office said that moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country from the evening and/or night of August 22.

"A westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on August 23," the PMD said in a statement.



Under the influence of these systems rain with wind and thundershowers — along with few moderate to heavy falls — is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree and Galliyat on August 25 and 26 with occasional gaps.

Other cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

Meanwhile, rain with wind and thundershowers is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 24 to 26 with occasional gaps.

The PMD's forecast also mentioned rain in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar on August 25 and 26.

Impact and advise

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi and Islamabad from August 23 to 25, as well as in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on August 25 and 26.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore on August 23 and 26. It may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Dam operators are advised to manage reservoir levels accordingly during the wet period from August 23 to 27.

Prevailing hot and very humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

The PMD has also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.