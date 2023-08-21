Prince William and Kate Middleton given taste of their own medicine

In his Netflix documentary last year, Prince Harry accused his brother, Prince William, of breaking a promise they had made to each other.



The Duke of Sussex revealed that the royal family was involved in leaking information against its own members as part of its policy to divert the media's attention.

He said that his father King Charles also indulged in such practices and he and William were witnesses to them.

Harry said that he and the Prince of Wales made the promise that they would not repeat what their father had been doing.

Prince Harry then went on to accuse William of breaking his promise and getting indulged in the same practices.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed in the documentary that he and Meghan had plans to shift to South Africa and then New Zealand but the information about their intentions were leaked to the media.

He also suggested that his own father had leaked the address of his Canadian residence to the media.

Prince William is currently at the receiving end of fierce criticism for skipping the final of the Women's World Cup.

His wife Kate Middleton has also been targeted for failing to influence her husband to take the "right decisions".

The couple has been criticized by their loyal supporters in the media and hundreds of fans for not going to Australia.

Kate and William's media team has been accused of following in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan's loyalists by attacking everyone who criticized the future king and his wife.



