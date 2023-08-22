 
Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Prince William is aware life is tougher for younger brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 recognises his younger brother did not get to spend enough time with their mummy.

Speaking about Harry’s childhood deprivation, royal expert Tessa Dunlop tells OK!: "Obviously William feels really hurt and it'll take him a while to come back into the room, as it were, but if Harry can make it to the Coronation...

"In the end, they are trained as well to put on a brave face and I think that's what William needs to do.

Dr Dunlop adds: “He recognises that his brother was in a place of pain."

Dr Dunlop then noted how William had more time to spend with Diana, noting: "Harry didn't benefit from those extra three years with Princess Diana being alive."

"There have been privileges in William's life that weren't available for Harry which made his journey harder to navigate - that's the truth. To leave your parents at 11 rather than 14 or 15 years, it's a very different loss."

