Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Katie Price slammed by fans over controversial calorie-deficit diet

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Katie Price, who recently revealed the number of calories she eats during a day, has now been slammed by fans. In a TikTok video, she revealed that she eats only 755 calories a day because she wants to shed some extra pounds.

Katie also revealed her diet as she tucked into Skinny Foods porridge, a wrap for lunch, rice, and chicken curry for dinner, ending her day with a dessert.

The video also featured her daughter Bunny having a protein wrap with zero-calorie mayonnaise.

According to Dailymail, The recommended amount of calorie intake by the NHS for women in a day is 2000, and for men, it is 25,00.

The video's voice-over featured Katie's voice saying, "You can eat delicious meals and snacks in a day, as I did. All of it was only 755 calories, helping me stay in a calorie deficit."

Katie's decision to opt for a calorie deficit of even less than half of the recommended calories faced severe backlash from the fans.

One of the fans expressed, "Glorifying under 800 calories in a day! Going to make people ill."

Another wrote, "Horrendous, Basically all fluids. Processed. And probably tasteless."

A third one slammed the former I Am A Celebrity star for encouraging her daughter to do the same, saying, "This right here is the problem with society; no wonder so many children have issues when you have condoning 800 calories a day!"

