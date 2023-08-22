 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progress

Bruce Willis loves to spend time in his kitchen and home office as the actor’s ability to move has fortunately not been affected by frontotemporal dementia.

Speaking of her father’s progressed disease, Tallulah Willis, whom The Sixth Sense star shares with Demi Moore, revealed he is still able to move.

She told Vogue Magazine that the Hollywood star loves to spend his time in his home office as he battles the disease with help of his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore, and his five daughters.

Tallulah revealed that Bruce still recognizes her while sharing an insight into the ailing star’s life after he stepped away from acting post Aphasia diagnosis.

“These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office,” she revealed.

“Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility,” Talullah shared. “That office has always been a kind of window into what he’s most interested in at any given moment.”

“Recently I found a scrap of paper there on which he had written, simply, ‘Michael Jordan.’ I wish I knew what he was thinking.”

Bruce’s family confirmed earlier this year that the actor’s Aphasia has transformed into frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a statement released by Emma, Demi and all his daughters, including Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, they shared, “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

